RNLI lifeguards will patrol several beaches in Cornwall during the October half term period.
Polzeath, Harlyn, Widemouth, Constantine, Gwithian North, Hayle, Porthtowan, Watergate Bay, Towan, Crantock, Praa Sands, Tregonhawke, Perranporth, Fistral, Sennen, Porthmeor and Mawgan Porth will be patrolled from Saturday, October 26, to Sunday, November 3, between 10am and 5pm.
Henry Saddler-Irvine, the RNLI regional lifeguard lead for the South West, said: “Half-term will likely see more people heading to the coast and so we’d like to remind people that if you are wishing to visit a beach, choose a lifeguarded beach, of which there are several to choose from around the Cornish coast. If no flags are there it means no lifeguards are present.
“If you’re swimming and bodyboarding do so between the red and yellow flags, and if you’re unsure about anything to ask a RNLI lifeguard.
“We’d also like to remind people that conditions are a lot more challenging at this time of year with bigger swells due to autumn storms.
“We will also see spring tides towards the end of the half term week, which means faster moving currents, and an increased risk of tidal cut offs.
“If you do find yourself in trouble in the water, remember the RNLI’s advice to not panic and float to live - lie flat on your back with your arms outstretched, ears submerged and allow your body to adapt to the water.
“If you are heading onto the water, take a means of communication with you, let people know where you are going and check the conditions before you set off. If you see someone in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”