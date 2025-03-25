LIFEGUARDS from the RNLI are set to return to patrol beaches for the Easter holidays.
The first set of lifeguard patrols will start for the 2025 season with lifeguards present on 39 beaches on Saturday, April 5.
Over the coming months the number of lifeguarded beaches will increase until there are over 250 patrols at peak season in July.
Lifeguards have been busy training and honing their skills, which involves completing fitness tests, practising on jet skis and quad bikes as well as casualty care.
RNLI lifeguards carried out over two million preventative actions in 2024 and came to the aid more than 17,000 people, saving 85 lives.
They assist people in a range of different ways, from helping people who have got into difficulty in the water, providing safety advice to the public and dealing with medical emergencies.
One person who RNLI lifeguards came to the aid of last year was 62-year-old Richard Wright who was enjoying a trip to Fistral Beach in Newquay last September when he suffered a cardiac arrest.
Richard had returned to where his family were sat after catching some waves in a lifeguarded area of the beach when he began to feel light-headed.
At that moment, Richard’s memory goes blank.
Richard’s wife, Tracey, said: “His eyes were wide open, and he was trying to catch his breath.
“I was trying to talk to Richard, but he fell unconscious and stopped breathing.
“It was surreal because moments before we were chatting normally.
“The lifeguards came running full pelt towards us, with their kit, and took over from me.
“I stood back and watched as one lifeguard did chest compressions and another used the defibrillator on Richard.
“It all happened so fast.”
Richard regained consciousness in minutes thanks to the quick-thinking RNLI lifeguards who performed CPR, and he was taken to hospital.
Richard and Tracey say they are incredibly grateful to the lifeguards that came to his aid that day.
Richard said: “In hospital, the physicians were very clear; the speed of the lifeguards had saved my life.
“They said it’s one thing knowing what to do with a defibrillator but being decisive and using it accurately is another thing.
“The training the RNLI lifeguards receive is outstanding.
“Having the confidence and capacity to take control of the situation and act on a stranger surrounded by their family is admirable.
“It’s down to the mindset of the person, the way they’ve been trained by the RNLI and the standards that they’re held to. If it wasn’t for those lifeguards, I might not be here. I’m incredibly grateful.”
Tracey added: “The lifeguards saved Richard’s life.
“While he was in hospital, I went back to Fistral to thank them, but they didn’t want any praise.
“They said it’s all in a day’s work.
“I think what RNLI lifeguards do is absolutely amazing.”
Lifeguard experience manager Lee Fisher said: “RNLI lifeguards receive world-class training so they can respond to situations and provide the support Richard needed last year.
“They are the forefront of the charity’s lifesaving work and training starts months in advance of patrols to ensure they are fully prepared to help the public on our beaches.
“Pre-season preparations have gone well, and our lifeguards are looking forward to getting back on the beaches and doing what they do best, offering preventative safety advice to visitors and rescuing those in difficulty in the water or on the beach itself.”
Anyone heading to the coast this Easter should find a lifeguarded beach if possible.
The nearest RNLI lifeguarded beach can be found at https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeguarded-beaches.
The RNLI is urging anyone visiting the coast this summer to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following their beach safety advice.
Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.
Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.
For activities like paddleboarding or kayaking we recommend you wear a wetsuit, buoyancy aid or lifejacket and carry a means of calling for help in a waterproof pouch and keep it on you. Tell someone what you are doing, where you are going and when you expect to return.
If you are going open water swimming, use a wetsuit to keep you warm, wear a bright coloured swim hat and take a tow float to store personal items including a phone for emergencies.
If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and Float.
In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.