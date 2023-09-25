Guy Botterill, RNLI lifeguard lead, said: ‘This time of year, the water is at its warmest and we tend to see an increase in swell, meaning bigger, more consistent waves, but this can also increase the frequency and power of rip currents. As our full season finishes for RNLI lifeguards and patrols end on many beaches, we urge people to make best use of the beaches which still have RNLI lifeguard patrols and choose to visit one of these.