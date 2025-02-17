THE Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has responded to concerns raised following the announcement that Fowey is to lose its all-weather lifeboat.
The port’s Trent class lifeboat, the Maurice and Joyce Hardy, is to be retired in the summer after nearly 30 years of service.
The vessel will be replaced by a smaller inshore Atlantic class lifeboat.
The removal of the all-weather lifeboat will mean the closest all-weather craft to Fowey will be at Plymouth and Falmouth. The lifeboat station at Looe has two inshore lifeboats, including an Atlantic class vessel.
A spokesperson for the RNLI told the Voice: “The RNLI has analysed the rescue data available back to 2001 and we are confident, based on that data, that an Atlantic 85 B-class lifeboat is the right asset for the types of incidents Fowey RNLI are tasked to and will work well alongside the station’s current D-class.
“The decision also considers the assets at flanking stations of Plymouth, Looe and Falmouth — the cover and combination of the eight different lifeboats on this stretch of coast will provide the most effective lifesaving and ensure our volunteer crew can respond to incidents both close to and off shore.”
Some people have responded to the news with dismay on the Fowey RNLI Facebook page, claiming the move is a downgrading of the cover provided by the local lifeboat service.
The RNLI in the port has responded by saying: “Over its 150-year history, Fowey RNLI has operated a range of different lifeboats as the use of the sea and port has also changed over this time.
“As the charity enters its third century of lifesaving, we must keep evolving and adapting to ensure that we have the most appropriate lifeboats in the right places which will save the greatest number of lives in the most effective way.”