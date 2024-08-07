THE trade union at the heart of an industrial dispute with one of Cornwall’s main bus operators has put forward counter proposals in a bid to resolve it.
The RMT trade union has put forward a response to First South West, after rejecting the most recent proposals in the ongoing dispute.
It follows what the union says is ‘extensive feedback’ from members across Somerset and Cornwall, who have ‘overwhelmingly’ rejected offers by First South West and who have been criticised by the union for trying to ‘undermine the union’s strength’.
RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: “First South West’s latest proposals, presented without any negotiations, show a blatant disregard for collective bargaining.
“We have seen local managers attempt to undermine our union’s strength by encouraging members to leave RMT for unrecognised organisations.
“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
The counter-proposals from RMT include increases in pay and safeguarding bus workers contractual terms.
Mr Lynch added: “We remain open to negotiations, but we must make it clear that any attempt to impose unsatisfactory changes to working conditions without our members' agreement will be met with a robust industrial response.
“Our counter proposals are reasonable and fair, designed to provide value to the company and our members alike.”
Simon Goff, First Bus South managing director responded: “We are disappointed that yet again, the RMT have refused to put our latest offer to the membership, instead choosing more unnecessary disruption to our passengers.
“We know that the RMT’s actions do not have the support of the membership. Our people are telling us they disagree with RMT action and are prepared to work during the strike. We can see this in the over 50 per cent in Cornwall who turned up to work during the last strikes.
“Our full and final substantial offer of 5.1 per cent is above inflation offer for all pay grades, which follows a significant pay increase of 17.6 per cent in December 2022. The counter proposals the RMT are putting forward are simply unsustainable for the business and impossible to fulfil. We cannot agree to their demands, because these are totally unviable and will put bus services and jobs at risk.
“The RMT have had every opportunity to call off their action and put this offer to their membership. It’s totally within their gift to withdraw the planned action for this weekend.
“We know that many of our people would like to accept the offer. This is in the RMT’s hands now and they must let their members have their say.
“I’d like to personally thank our staff who simply want to see this resolved and have chosen to continue to work through the strikes to serve their local communities.”