THE Cornish Mini Club’s Riviera Run is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary when it returns in May.
This year’s milestone event, which takes place at Pentewan Sands between May 3-5, promises to be bigger and better than ever, with special features and activities planned to mark the occasion.
Last year, the Riviera Run saw record-breaking numbers, with holiday homes, camping pitches, and day visitors exceeding all previous events. The 2024 event raised £2,800 which was split between Children’s Hospice South West and Cornwall Blood Bikes.
The event celebrates the magic of one of Britain’s most innovative and beloved cars while offering visitors with a fun-filled weekend of activities and entertainment. The success of the event is attributed to the hard work of Riviera Run planners David and Karen Osborne and the dedication of the Cornish Mini Club members on the ground.
David Osborne said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Riviera Run. This event has grown tremendously over the years, and we are excited to offer even more to our visitors this year. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this year's event is a memorable one.”
To celebrate the 30th anniversary, there will be a nostalgic stand organised by Mark and Bridget Manhire remembering the early days of the Riviera Run.
Entertainment will include road safety displays by St. Austell Fire Brigade, Lifeboat training exercise in the bay by Fowey Lifeboat, tuning demonstrations by AC Dodd, car cleaning demos by GT Valeting, an army climbing wall, children’s fairground rides, viking combat displays and CHAOS Radio broadcasting live.
Throughout the weekend there will be competitions including the show and shine, loudest exhaust, loudest stereo, glow show, rocker racing and fancy dress.
The show area will be packed with traders where there is something for everyone including Mini spares for classics/BMW minis, Riviera Run merchandise, International Mini Meeting 2025 promotion, crafts, jewellery and lots of food and beverages.
This year’s event will be supporting local charities including Fowey Lifeboat, Paws2Freedom, Prickles & Paws, RSPCA Cornwall (St Columb Branch) and Mount Edgcumbe Hospice.
For more information visit the CMC Riviera Run website www.cmcrivierarun.co.uk or the CMC Riviera Run Facebook page.