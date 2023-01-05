More than 60 people attended the candle light Christingle at Riverside United Church in Looe, during which the children provided a great rendition of the ‘Twelve days of Christmas’.
A spokesperson from the United Church said: ‘‘A huge note of thanks goes out to West Looe Stores who very kindly donated the oranges.
‘‘We are excited to be able to present Ellies Haven Looe, our chosen Christingle children’s charity with a donation in excess of £100.
‘‘Our next service will be at 11am on Sunday, January 8, with refreshments available all our welcome. We thank all our team here at Riverside Looe, for their time and valued contributions in supporting the running of the church, and welcome anyone who may wish to come along and join in.’’