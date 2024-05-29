“We’ve had a difficult few years for sure and that’s not just for the people Cornwall but across the country, dealing with the economic shocks of COVID and the war in Ukraine but I do believe that we’ve now turned a corner and inflation is down from 11 per cent to two per cent, easing some of those burdens. Energy bills and mortgage rates are coming down. Wages have been rising faster than prices for almost a year and the economy is now growing at a very healthy rate.