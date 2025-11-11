The data recorded by the Portable Antiquities Scheme shows a continued increase in metal detecting and treasure discoveries across the nations.
Provisional figures from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport show 16 treasure finds in Cornwall were reported in 2024 – up slightly from 13 in 2023.
The data on these treasure finds is collected by the Department of Portable Antiquities and Treasure at the British Museum and recorded by the Portable Antiquities Scheme.
Across the three nations, a total 1,540 finds were recorded. It was an increase from 1,343 in 2023 and was the highest figure since records began in 1996.
The definition of treasure was expanded in 2023, focusing more on historical significance rather than precious metal content. However, just two treasure finds have met the new definition so far.
The report notes the upward trend in discoveries "would not change even if these two finds were excluded".
Ian Richardson, acting head of PAS and Treasure at the British Museum, said: "It is great to see so many finds declared by the public and over the past 25 years the vast majority of finds recorded with the Portable Antiquities Scheme have come from detectorists.
"This increase is in some part due to the rise in popularity of metal detecting, and the increased skill of finders who play a pivotal part in recording the nation's history."
"Other factors to consider include a more widespread understanding among detectorists of their legal obligation to report treasure to their local Finds Liaison Officer, and the ease with which they can do so."
He added support from volunteers, interns and self-recorders has been "essential" in allowing officers to have the capacity to take in more finds.
The finalised 2023 statistics show 378 treasures were acquired by or donated to museums. Some 728 were disclaimed where a museum initially expressed an interest in acquiring the find but withdrew their interest.
The figures also revealed 95% of finds were discovered by metal detecting, up slightly from 94% in 2022.
Keith Westcott, director and founder of the Detectorist Institute and Foundation, said: "The record number of treasure finds reported in 2024 highlights the enormous public interest in our buried past, but it also reminds us how much heritage evidence still goes unrecorded.
"With an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 metal detectorists active across the UK, fewer than 10% are recording their finds through PAS."
While he welcomed the expanded definition of treasure, he added museums "increasingly struggle" to raise funds to acquire finds for public display under the current reward scheme.
He said: "Greater emphasis must now be placed on the Code of Practice for Responsible Metal Detecting, particularly its guidance on avoiding damage to the archaeological value of the land.
"Every discovery, when responsibly recorded and assessed within its archaeological context, provides vital dating evidence that helps museums and researchers build a fuller and more enduring picture of the past."