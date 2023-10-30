The ‘Annual Bonfire and Grand Firework Display’, held in Parson’s Meadow, Rilla Mill was a bumper event with amazingly good weather thankfully for the village hall committee and everyone involved in the organising.
This year a total of 926 people of all ages attended for another spectacular grand firework display once again by celebration fireworks.
A spokesperson said: “There was the usual popular hog roast by Chris Rounsevell plus chips and all sold out this time disappointing quite a number people. Apologies folks so there will have to be more next year.
“The field kitchen was also extremely busy with hot and cold drinks and snacks. Glow sticks and toffee apples were very popular too.
“At the end of the evening hall chairman Andrew Davy gave a vote of thanks to celebration fireworks, everyone who helped before, during and after the event, Edmundson of Plymouth for their donation and to everyone who came to make it such a great event once again.”