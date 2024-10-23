PEOPLE from Saltash and beyond are being invited to a ride out to bid farewell to a ‘petrol head’ as described by his sister.
Billy, who had a love of bikes, was just 19 when he died in June.
Bikers are being encouraged to ride behind the funeral cortege as it travels from Saltash Passage in St Budeaux to the new Plymouth Crematorium at the Park, on the outskirts of Plympton.
Bikers are being asked to congregate along the road between the two public houses at Saltash Passage at 9.15am on November 1. The funeral procession will leave and the bikers are being asked to follow behind.