FOR many 1975 will feel as though it was only yesterday, however, one celebrity restaurant owner plans to roll back time, and enjoy a retro menu at retro prices for four days only.
2025 marks a momentous milestone for Rick Stein Restaurants, an impressive 50 years since Rick and Jill Stein opened their first restaurant, the iconic Seafood Restaurant in Padstow. To celebrate the golden anniversary, Stein’s are rolling back prices at select restaurants for four days at lunchtime from Thursday, February 6, to Sunday, February 9, offering classic seafood dishes at 1975 prices.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat - samples dishes on the ‘Rolled Back and Retro Menu’ include shellfish soup for 50p; grilled lobster for £2.80; seafood thermidor for £2.20; Cornish Bouillabaisse for £2.60; plus desserts including treacle tart for 35p and apple pancakes with Calvados sauce for 40p.
The Rolled Back and Retro Menu will be available at Rick Stein Barnes (London), Winchester, Marlborough, Sandbanks and of course, where it all began, The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow.
What’s more, 25 tables of two across the five restaurants will be set aside for community nominations, allowing people to recognise someone truly deserving of this special lunch. Nominate a friend or family member via the link here to ensure they have the chance to enjoy this unique experience.
Rick Stein CBE, founder and co-owner of Rick Stein Group, said: “Reflecting on the past 50 years, we’re so grateful to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey — from our loyal customers, talented team, and wonderful suppliers. We look forward to all the celebrations this year!”
Jill Stein OBE, founder and co-owner of Rick Stein Group, added: “Little did Rick and I imagine when we opened our doors in 1975 that we would still be here 50 years later, celebrating half a century of the iconic Seafood Restaurant. We hope to welcome you to join us in celebrating our Golden Year.”
Booking will require the fastest finger as there are limited bookings available. Reservations go live on Friday, January 24, at 10am and bookings must be made through this link only: www.rickstein.com/the-seafood-restaurant-50/rolled-back-menu