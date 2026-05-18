THE Rev Stephen Guffick has said that he is ‘looking forward to getting started’ ahead of his new role as Rector of the Benefice of The Rame and Rivers Churches.
After being ordained as a deacon in 2023, Rev Steve, who grew up in Redruth, served as a lay worship leader before becoming the assistant curate for the Looe Valley Benefice, his first clergy posting.
Following three years as a curate, Rev Steve will now be taking on a new position in a part of Cornwall he has come to fall in love and is set to work with parishes including Maker with Rame, Millbrook, St John, Torpoint, Antony, Sheviock and St Germans.
Speaking to the Cornish Times, Rev Steve said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started in this interesting new role. I was at St Germans Church before I was ordained so in many ways it feels like I’m going back to where I came from.
“I had long thought that I wouldn’t go back to this part of Cornwall so when the role was was suggested to me, I said to the Bishop that I needed to pray about it. Gradually, it was revealed to me that the reason we moved there in the first place was all to do with leading me onto this role and once I realised that, I’ve just been really keen to get started.
“My role is all about reaching local people at whatever stage they are in life, including those who may think that church isn’t for them. I feel called that this is the place where I’m supposed to be ministering for the next however many years.”
Rev Steve will be officially installed as Rector on Wednesday, July 22, at St James Church, Torpoint from 7pm.
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