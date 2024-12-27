The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
In Cornwall this was 60%.
But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.
1. Calstock Community Primary School
In first place is Calstock Community Primary School.
Some 92% of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
2. Landewednack Community Primary School
Coming in second place is Landewednack Community Primary School – the school had a score of 91%.
3. St Buryan Primary School
With 86% of pupils meeting the expected standard, St Buryan Primary School shares third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Cornwall.
4. Constantine Primary School, and St Agnes Academy
Just missing out on the top three are Constantine Primary School, and St Agnes Academy.
At these schools, 84% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.
6. Cardinham School
In sixth place, is Cardinham School.
The expected standard was met by 83% of pupils here.
7. St Newlyn East Learning Academy
Just behind is St Newlyn East Learning Academy, where 82% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.
8. Lanner Primary School, and St Mary's Catholic Primary School
With 81% of pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths, Lanner Primary School, and St Mary's Catholic Primary School come in joint-eighth place.
10. St Stephens Community Primary School, Menheniot Primary School, St John's Catholic Primary School, Nancledra School, Grampound Road Village Church of England School, and Mousehole School
And rounding out the top 10 are St Stephens Community Primary School, Menheniot Primary School, St John's Catholic Primary School, Nancledra School, Grampound Road Village Church of England School, and Mousehole School.
Some 80% of pupils met the required standard in reading, writing and maths here.