PA23/00045 – A retrospective planning application for a single storey extension to a dwelling in Pensilva has been refused by Cornwall Council, with the potential for the requirement for the development to be demolished.
The application, made by Mr Adrian Callaway concerns an extension made to his property at Evergreen, Jubilee Road, Pensilva, a Victorian mine-workers cottage built “sometime after 1840”.
In the refusal, Cornwall Council described the extension that had been built as being of a poor quality.
An objection was received by the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site office, who said: “We have reviewed the submitted information and note that the host dwelling and those adjacent form a typical row of what were likely mineworkers' cottages shown as extant by the time of the first edition mapping dating from 1875 ' 1901, indicating they were built sometime after the 1840s.
“The cottages have been subject to some alterations over time that have had impacts upon their original character, but overall they remain as clearly legible attributes that express the Outstanding Universal Value of the WHS.
“The proposed addition to the principal elevation will, by reason of its bulk, massing and utilitarian design, have harmful impact upon the historic character of the host dwelling and those adjacent. This harm would be additional to previous harmful developments here and so there would be further cumulative harm to the group also.
“Any degree of harm to a designated or non-designated heritage asset is required to be justified by substantial public benefits as per the precise wording of CLP Policy 24. In this instance such substantial benefits do not arise from this development and so the harm caused cannot be outweighed.
“In light of the above, the WHS Office must object to this development.
“While no further comment is deemed necessary in this instance, it should be noted that World Heritage Sites are designated by the United Nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as places of significance to the whole of humanity. This puts the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site on a par with international treasures such as the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids, Stonehenge, and the Great Wall of China. Harm to any attributes of Outstanding Universal Value (international significance) within the World Heritage Site risks the loss of this status for the entire designated property across Cornwall and west Devon.”
A neighbour also objected to the application, saying it would affect their privacy and making a number of allegations that the application was inaccurate when compared to the developed site.
In its refusal letter, Cornwall Council said: “The application for a single-storey extension to Evergreen, Pensilva by reason of the poor design resulting from the bulk, massing and its utilitarian appearance fails to take into account the historic context of the application site and would cause less than substantial harm to the outstanding universal value of the Caradon Mining District World Heritage Site that is not outweighed by any public benefits. The development is therefore contrary to policies 1, 2, 12 and 24 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030 adopted November 2016, paragraphs 189 and 199 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2021 and The Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site Management Plan 2020 - 2025.
“The application for a single-storey extension to the principal elevation of Evergreen, Pensilva, by reason of the introduction of large windows and French doors would lead to an increase in overlooking of the primary amenity space of neighbouring dwelling Bluebell Cottage that would have a materially adverse impact on the living conditions currently enjoyed by these occupiers. The proposal is therefore contrary to policies 1 and 12 of the Cornwall Local Plan and paragraphs 8, 126, 130 and 134 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2021.”