“While no further comment is deemed necessary in this instance, it should be noted that World Heritage Sites are designated by the United Nations, Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as places of significance to the whole of humanity. This puts the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site on a par with international treasures such as the Taj Mahal, the Pyramids, Stonehenge, and the Great Wall of China. Harm to any attributes of Outstanding Universal Value (international significance) within the World Heritage Site risks the loss of this status for the entire designated property across Cornwall and west Devon.”