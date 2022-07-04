Retiring after 25 years service to community

One of Saltash’s longest established independent business entrepreneurs Hazel James of Treasure Island has, after 25 years serving the local community retired from the Saltash Fore Street shopping hub.

Hazel has provided her discerning customers with high quality gift items that have been unique and selective for over two and half decades.

Moreover, Hazel has played a significant role as a community champion in supporting the charitable sector of Saltash by providing free gifts for worthy causes such as schools and numerous events for raffle prizes, and in doing so has helped raise thousands of pounds for local fund raising projects over the past 25 years.

Further, over the past 25 years Hazel has supported town events by dressing her shop windows in the themes of the town’s public and social occasions.

Some years ago Hazel, together with another trader, Gloria Challen raised over £3,000 in their campaign to provide Saltash with a Town Crier, and the money raised funded the first Town Crier costume.

Hazel said: “I have immensely enjoyed serving Saltash Town over the past 25years and I will certainly miss the hustle and bustle of the vivid life in Fore Street, and I will miss all my lovely customers.

“I thank all my wonderful customers, and the community that have supported me over the past quarter of a century, and I have certainly made life time friendships.

“However, there is more now that I want to do with my life, and this is the right time to do so, starting with watching Wimbledon.”

Saltash Lions Club whose members have worked with Hazel over the years, sent representatives Mark Fox (Saltash Lions treasurer) and Gloria Challen to bid farewell to Hazel and to thank her for her friendship and service over such a long duration; they presented Hazel with a bouquet of flowers and gifts as a token of appreciation.