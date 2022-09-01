Results are sign of “continued improvement” at college
ABOVE, Darcy Easton Evans; left, Lucy; right, Robin
CALLINGTON Community College say their GCSE results demonstrate continued improvements at the college, with another increase on last year’s results.
Headteacher Wendy Ainsworth said: “This represents three successive years of improvements and we are particularly pleased with this trend, given that these are the first formal examinations in three years and there was a predicted downwards trend for outcomes nationally.
“To achieve better results than the year before is always especially pleasing, but to do so, following two years of teacher assessed grades and no examination grade boundaries is truly wonderful.
“I am really, really proud of all of our students and our staff too. For staff, their tireless work on curriculum and delivery has really paid off and for students, whose work ethic and resilience is always humbling, these results are a real testament to their talent and productivity. It’s a day full of smiles for us at Callington!”
She added: “Our Maths and English results are particularly pleasing and for those students attaining strong outcomes (a grade 5 and above) the results show a further percentage increase on last year’s outcomes and compared to the last validated formal examination outcomes of 2019, a terrific 16% increase. Receiving these results means that we are ensuring greater securities for our students in the future and they will be strong competitors for university applications, apprenticeship applications and employment.
“More students achieving a minimum of grade 4 in Maths and English is even more important now, with the new ruling around needing a grade 4 in English and Maths in order to access a student loan to attend university. For many students, the lack of finance would be prohibitive in them applying to university in the future. Our wonderful results enable our students to continue to access level 3 courses in the future.
“In addition to English and Maths, there are also really strong outcomes in the Sciences, History, Art and Design, Photography, Hospitality, Health and Social Care, Music and Spanish.
“There are lots of student successes to celebrate with a number of students achieving the top grades of 8 and 9, equivalent to the old A* grades. These include:
• Joe Bell, who secured 9s in Geography, English Language, English Literature and 8s in Maths and the Sciences.
• Liam Carmichael secured a grade 9 in Physics and 8s in the other Sciences, Maths and Geography.
• Darcy Easton Evans secured 9 in English Language, 8 in Maths and 7s in Sciences.
• Nell McCaffrey secured 9s in art, English Literature and History, with an 8 in English Language.
• Daisy Minns secured 9s in Biology and Chemistry and grade 8 in Maths, Physics and History.
• Ana Pascoe secured 9s in Art and History with grade 8s and 7s in her other subjects.
• Romy Richardson secured 9s in Media and Spanish, with grade 8 in Maths, Drama, History and English.
• Olivia Yorke Dunne secured 9s in Art and Photography.
• Jodie Dymond secured a 9 in Media and grade 7 in English Literature and History.
The headteacher added: “These achievements and the tremendous achievements of our other students also, have placed students directly onto post 16 courses and they should all be incredibly proud of their accomplishments.
“We still have places within our sixth form and the College can be contacted directly should any further candidates wish to apply.
“Our number of external applicants has grown each year and I really do believe that our successful track record is why we are becoming a destination of choice.
“Thank you again to everyone who has helped yield these fabulous results, parents, carers and teachers all had a part to play, and to our students, your performance is absolutely pride worthy and you have demonstrated significant achievements. Well done!”
