Respiratory Information Day in hall
Tuesday 27th September 2022 2:00 pm
AGE UK Cornwall are holding a Respiratory Information Day next on Friday, September 30 in Liskeard Town Hall.
The day, which runs from 9.30am to 12.30pm, gives you the opportunity to talk to the experts and ask questions about your health and wellbeing, including inhalers and medication.
It will also provide you with information on what is available in your area to support your long-term respiratory condition.
There are also free refreshments.
For further information, call 01872 266283 or email [email protected]
