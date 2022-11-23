A housing development near St Cleer is keeping it’s new residents waiting to move in due to a hold up with essential road adaptations.
Coastline housing have built and completed a housing development of 26 affordable rent and shared ownership homes on Penhale Lane in St Cleer. The houses are ready for occupation and have already been allocated to people that are eagerly waiting to move in. However, prior to allowing occupancy there are some traffic order modifications to Well lane which need to be completed. But due to an issues with the adoption of the road there has been a hold up which has cause major disruption for people waiting to move to the new builds, especially those in rented housing.
The Chair St Cleer PC said: “St Cleer parish council recognises the huge frustration and considerable personal turmoil felt by those waiting to occupy properties at the Penhale development.
‘‘Whilst unable to directly influence the administrative process which is causing delay, communication is being maintained with the ward councillor, Phil Seeva, to ensure the issue is properly represented to Cornwall Council in an attempt to expedite the necessary planning and highways arrangements and allow the properties to be occupied.
“The PC is receiving regular updates from Coastline housing and it is a shared frustration that the properties are ready in all respects but that occupation is delayed by administrative issues. This is especially poignant as we move towards the Christmas period and the inevitable further delay this will cause.
“The situation as it currently stands is causing considerable distress to those waiting to be housed. Rather than being able to relax and enjoy the festive season in the security of a new home, brand new houses stand empty and families are suffering uncertainty and turmoil at a time when peace and security should be expected.”
A Coastline housing spokesperson explained: “Coastline Housing has been working with our contractor and the Highways and Planning teams at Cornwall Council to try and resolve the issues holding-up occupation of our 26 new affordable homes at St Cleer.
‘‘In the current financial climate we understand how important it is for families to move in as soon as possible. All these homes are complete and have been viewed by our customers.
“As part of the planning conditions, works to the existing highways must be completed before residents can move in. This includes realignment of a short section of Penhale Lane and alterations along Well Lane. A legal agreement from Coastline and the developer will be delivered to Cornwall Council within the next few days, after which we will make the application to complete the road alterations.
“Works along Well Lane include traffic calming measures towards the Primary school. They can only be installed during school holidays and cannot be started until permission is received for the other road alterations, which means there is a delay.
“Coastline asked Cornwall Council about amending planning conditions to allow for works to be completed after new residents have moved in, but was told it was not possible because of potential health and safety risks. We continue our efforts to ensure everything is finished by the earliest possible date.
“The development’s road will be adopted by Cornwall Council after a 12 month maintenance period, as is usual for all new schemes, and this has not caused a delay.”