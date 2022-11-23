Coastline housing have built and completed a housing development of 26 affordable rent and shared ownership homes on Penhale Lane in St Cleer. The houses are ready for occupation and have already been allocated to people that are eagerly waiting to move in. However, prior to allowing occupancy there are some traffic order modifications to Well lane which need to be completed. But due to an issues with the adoption of the road there has been a hold up which has cause major disruption for people waiting to move to the new builds, especially those in rented housing.