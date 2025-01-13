A GROUP of concerned Saltash residents have vowed to keep a watchful eye on potential plans to relocate a beloved memorial bench within the town.
Barry Brooking, a decorated former Royal Marines Commando Officer, has expressed his unease that the memorial bench, located at the upper end of Fore Street, could be moved to help make space for a new trial market.
The Saltash Town Team, working in conjunction with Diverse Events CIC, have previously laid out their ambitions to create an open space to facilitate, not only future markets, but other small events in the area during a six-month trial.
Such plans, it seems, did not sit easy with Mr Brooking and a number of other locals, who expressed to both the Town Team and Saltash Town Council the importance of the bench to the people of the town.
Those concerns clearly had some impact as it has since been confirmed by the Town Team that the bench will not be moved and that plans for the market had indeed been realigned.
A passionate Mr Brooking used the public questions section at last Thursday’s Saltash Town Council meeting to reiterate his concern, evening receiving a public apology from town mayor, Cllr Julia Peggs, for any distress that may have been caused.
“I have to give credit to the mayor for allowing me to speak,” said Mr Brooking. “I believe my passion included not just remembering my own grandfather, who was one of six firemen from the town killed during the Plymouth Blitz, but all of the dead that the two benches and noticeboard represent.
“Sadly, it seems, those making the initial decision did not do their research or due diligence, which is the point I made, and they now recognise that. What they have agreed on was that they would shelf the matter and not take action now, which they could have done, so I’ve stopped them doing that!
“I’ve also ensured that in six months’ time, if the Town Team wants to move the bench, we will know in good time so there is proper consultancy with the people of Saltash.
“To that extent, because the Town Team has backed down at this point, it is still not a complete victory. I believe we have won an important battle, but we haven’t won the war.”
Town Team chairman, Peter Ryland, replied: “When we carried out a full public consultation in 2024, a street market was highlighted as one of the factors that would help the town centre to move forward.
“Since then, Town Team has been reviewing several locations to find one which could be safe, within our budget and would be effective in boosting footfall in the town. The site chosen was the only one which met that criteria.
“However, we were not aware the exact location of the bench was so critical, but when it was brought to our attention we quickly agreed to leave it in situ and rearranged a compromise layout of the stalls. We will be reviewing the market during the trial period and will be deciding on its future.”