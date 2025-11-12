Recently, the company hosted the first ever Borderlands Festival in Launceston, an event celebrating and exploring some of Cornwall’s rich traditions and unique stories.
Now, residents can help bring future events, activities and classes to Callington by answering a survey from the organisation.
The questionnaire is open until November 24 and can be accessed via: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSewmM-RypJlXEFuBxvbVLtt_ve10gQJXSa4cM0w3UhlVtwFkQ/viewform
