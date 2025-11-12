RESIDENTS are being asked to help shape the future of Callington’s art and culture activities.

Make Stuff Happen CIC is seeking the thoughts of locals on creative events within the town. The organisation is a Community Interest Company that aims to bring creative, heritage, and community activities to East Cornwall and West Devon.

Recently, the company hosted the first ever Borderlands Festival in Launceston, an event celebrating and exploring some of Cornwall’s rich traditions and unique stories.

Now, residents can help bring future events, activities and classes to Callington by answering a survey from the organisation.

The questionnaire is open until November 24 and can be accessed via: docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSewmM-RypJlXEFuBxvbVLtt_ve10gQJXSa4cM0w3UhlVtwFkQ/viewform