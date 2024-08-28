“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at gov.uk/register-to-vote.” Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details. Electoral Commission research has found that recent home movers are less likely to be registered than those who have lived at the same address for a long time. In Great Britain, 92 per cent of those who have lived in their home for 16 years will be registered, compared with 36 per cent of people who have lived at an address for less than a year.