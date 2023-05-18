CONCERN has been raised by residents of Downderry near Looe after workmen were spotted reopening a sewage line that has been closed for years.
Tristan Rogers was on his daily walk across the beach when he spotted the work crew.
He said: "I saw the South West Water work crew from across the beach and as I approached realised they were working on the sewage line. I went over to ask what they were doing and they said they were 'reopening the overflow pipe'.
"I was shocked. I contacted our local councillor who said he had no knowledge of the work and was horrified. The pipe has been closed and blocked with sand and grit for more than 15 to 20 years."
Tristan contacted his parish council who confirmed they were aware of the situation.
The council later put out a statement informing residents of the work, however, Tristan said he had been disappointed local residents had not been made aware sooner.
Tristan said: "The post from Deviock Parish Council was prompted after my initial post to alert residents of the work being carried out by SWW. It appears that they were aware of sewage discharge and have essentially asked SWW to clear the pipe so the sewage can go just a little bit out to sea which it has not been doing for at least 15 to 20 years.
"It is right in front of the primary school - surely this is something we should have all been informed about. They call it an 'emergency overflow' but let's call a spade a spade, it is a sewage pipe.
South West Water has been contacted for comment. See next week's paper for more...