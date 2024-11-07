SOUTH East Cornwall residents are being warned to be on their guard after a scam transport card initiative was posted on a social media site.
Plymouth Citybus have been quick to highlight their concerns around the Facebook post, which came under the banner of ‘Plymouth Public Transport Card’.
The post reads: ‘To support sustainable transport in Plymouth, we’re offering a limited edition Plymouth Eco Card, giving you unlimited rides on public transport for three months.
‘Don’t miss this exclusive offer for just £2! The cards are valid for three months are limited to only 500 pieces! All proceeds will go towards developing eco-friendly transport solutions for Plymouth.
‘Get yours now and enjoy unlimited travel around the city whole supporting a greener Plymouth!’
Plymouth Citybus - who operate routes throughout Mid, North and East Cornwall - have moved swiftly to highlight their concern, issuing their own statement, which read: “We have been made aware of a scam that is doing the rounds on social media offering three months bus travel for £2.
“This is not real. Please do not try to buy, as there is a risk that your details will then be used fraudulently.”