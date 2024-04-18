Police and Crime Commissioners are elected to make sure the local force is meeting the needs of the community. They are responsible for; how the area is policed, setting the police budget and making sure it is spent effectively, the amount of council tax charged for the police, the information you get about what local police are doing, appointing the chief constable, engaging with the public and victims of crime to help set police and crime plans and organising projects within the community, working closely with local councils and other community organisations on these plans and projects.