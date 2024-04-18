LOCAL residents in Cornwall are being reminded that they will need to show a form of photo ID to vote in the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner election.
Any who wishes to vote must bring a valid form of photo ID when they arrive at the polling station on May 2.
Accepted forms of ID include; passport, driving licence, Government issued older or disabled person’s bus pass, blue Badge, defence identity card, identity card bearing the proof of age standards scheme hologram (a PASS card).
The full list of accepted ID is available on the electoral commission’s website.
Cornwall Council have explained that photo IDs which are out of date can still be used – as long as the photo looks like you and the ID name is the same as the one you register to vote with. The Governments Elections Act first introduced the requirement to show a photo ID in May last year.
Residents who are registered to vote but do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID either on the gov.uk website or by completing a paper application form and sending it to Cornwall Council’s electoral services team. The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on April 24.
For help with applying for an ID contact 01872 324196 or email [email protected]. Kate Kennally, returning officer and chief executive at Cornwall Council, said: “With the Police and Crime Commissioner election taking place on May 2, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID.
“It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.”
Each police area has a Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) and elections for the office are held every four years.
Police and Crime Commissioners are elected to make sure the local force is meeting the needs of the community. They are responsible for; how the area is policed, setting the police budget and making sure it is spent effectively, the amount of council tax charged for the police, the information you get about what local police are doing, appointing the chief constable, engaging with the public and victims of crime to help set police and crime plans and organising projects within the community, working closely with local councils and other community organisations on these plans and projects.
This years candidates for Devon and Cornwall are; Conservative candidate Alison Hernandez, Liberal Democrats candidate Steve Lodge and Labour and Co-operative Party candidate Daniel John Steel
Three candidates have been nominated for the election on May 2. Statements by the three candidates nominated have been published on the choosemypcc.org.uk website.