THE date of the next Neighbourhood Development Plan steering group meeting for a North Cornwall town has been confirmed.
Bodmin Town Council, alongside consultants Clifton Emery Partnership are in the process of developing a neighbourhood plan for the town, which will help shape how the town looks in future years.
The next meeting will be held in Court Two of Shire Hall at 6.30pm on Wednesday, June 19, and residents are invited to take part.
“Please accept Cllr Jeremy Coopers apologies for not being able to attend the last scheduled meeting. Jeremy is keen to progress this to the next stage.”
The meeting will discuss the conclusions of the Bodmin neighbourhood plan consultation phase, where residents were invited to give their feedback on the proposals.
The report concluded: “The majority of comments received relate to non-neighbourhood policy issues or issues that are more challenging to deal with effectively through a neighbourhood plan policy.
“A number of potential projects have already been identified to address these issues and whilst these are important, they do not form the core of a neighbourhood development plan, which must focus on land use policies to be used in the determination of planning applications.
“There is an approach which would embed these issues in the neighbourhood plan, but it requires a slightly different approach method involving developing an assessment of character areas within the parish, identifying any development potential, access or connectivity issues etc.
"This information can be used to develop a design code for inclusion on the plan. The combination of character area assessment and design code will give effective tools to shape and direct future development within the neighbourhood plan area.
“The responses also highlight potential policy gaps and a need to reappraise policy aims, objectives and policy themes. An example would be the need to address issues around the protecting and improving the natural environment, sport, recreation, and open space including local green space, landscape character and climate change.”