CORNWALL residents are being invited to have their say on the proposed closure of the handyperson service, which helps disabled people and older people with small repairs and minor adaptations.
Cornwall Council is looking at how many of its services can be provided in different ways to help balance the budget for the coming year due to increased demand and rising costs.
People can request a paper copy of the survey by calling 0300 123 1118.
The consultation will close on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Any proposed changes are likely to take place in April 2025.