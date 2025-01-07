RESIDENTS from across Cornwall will be able to get their hands on a free tree as part of the Forest for Cornwall Back Garden Forest project.
Those interested in taking part in the venture will be able to collect tree saplings from upcoming events in Bude, Helston, Liskeard, Padstow and Redruth.
Founded in 2019, the Forest for Cornwall team aims to “help tackle the climate and ecological emergencies” and “support everyone to plant trees across Cornwall”.
Cornwall Council said the project had already given away more 15,000 trees to residents across the county.
Tree saplings will be given away at:
- Padstow Church Rooms, 10:30am - 12:30pm on January 11
- Bude Library, 10:30am - 12:30pm on January 18
- The Old Cattle Market, Helston, 9:30am - 12:30pm on February 1
- Market Way, Redruth, 10:30am - 12:30pm on February 15
- The Workshed, Liskeard, 10:30am - 12.30pm on February 22
In July, the council said one million trees had been planted as part of the initiative.
The council said the “forest” – which included woodland, hedgerows as well as individual trees – covered more than 1,000 hectares (2,471 acres).