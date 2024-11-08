MOTORISTS passing through the village of St Ive have been told to ‘Watch their Speed’.
In response to rising concerns from residents, PCSO Steve Edser joined the local Community Speed Watch team on Thursday morning (November 7) to monitor traffic during an hour-long check.
Whilst the majority of motorists were driving within the 30mph limit, one vehicle was clocked at 48mph.
Keith Charman of the Devon & Cornwall Police, Neighbourhood Policing Team, East Cornwall, said: “Safety is our top priority. We urge all drivers to slow down, obey the speed limits and be mindful of those around them.”