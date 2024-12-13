RESIDENTS on a Liskeard housing estate say they feel somewhat ‘powerless’ after being told management fees on their site are set to rise again next year.
For those locals living on Trevethan Meadows, the have been told by residential property management specialists, FirstPort, that they are set to have a 24 per cent increase on their annual cost, rising from £195 this year to a figure of £242.42 in 2025.
Understandably, the hike in fees has not gone down well with residents, several of whom have been in touch with County and Town Councillor, Nick Craker, to express their concerns.
In a letter to FirstPort, Cllr Craker writes: “I’ve had several residents write to me in recent weeks as bills from FirstPort have arrived, detailing the service charges on Trevethan Meadows for 2025.
“The annual cost has increased from £195 per year in 2024 to 242.42 per year in 2025. This is a significant 24% increase, well above the rate of inflation.
“What is most concerning is the management fee being levied by FirstPort amount to a figure of £39,516 in 2025. In 2021, the management fee was £21,888.
“I am sure you will agree this is a significant increase and accounts for the second largest expenditure heading in the budget. When nearly 35 per cent of the overall budget is ‘Management Fees’ - residents are rightly questioning this charge in the context of a 24 per cent overall bill hike.”
Cllr Craker acknowledged management fees would have to be imposed for services provided by FirstPort, but questioned the significant rise, particularly without any noticeable increase in any of the services that they provide.
“Residents have told me they feel quite powerless because it is in their deeds that they must pay these fees,” added Cllr Craker. “A lot of them feel they are being forced to accept what the management fee is.
“It’s not like a democratic council where, if you don’t like your councillor because they’ve put the council tax up too high, you can vote them out and get someone else. In this case, you’re stuck with it.”
As yet Cllr Craker has not received a response from FirstPort in relation to issues raised in his letter, but the Cornish Times were able to get hold of the residential property management specialists.
In a statement of their own, it read: “The service charge is not a source of revenue for property managers; it covers the costs of managing and maintaining the communal grounds and play areas enjoyed by homeowners and residents at Trevethan Meadows.
“Whilst we have been able to reduce the management fee over time, we’ve seen cost increases in areas such as insurance and contractor costs, which are beyond our control. We always try to balance the need to maintain properties to a high standard while keeping costs as affordable as possible.”
Cllr Craker, however, questions that response, saying: “In actual fact, the management fees element that FirstPort charge for their professional services has increased and is therefore very much in their control.”