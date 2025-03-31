RESIDENTS in and around Liskeard will have the opportunity to share their views on a new report aimed at looking into the future vision for the town.
Commissioned by the town council, using funding support from the Cornwall Council Town Accelerator Fund, they appointed London-based consultants HemingwayDesign to help undertake this review, using their wider national expertise in town centre regeneration to complement local people’s understanding of Liskeard.
To meet funding requirements the process had to be undertaken in 16 weeks, from commissioning in November, stakeholder meetings in December and January, community and student workshops in February, and now the 28-page report.
Outlining their findings following the process, HemingwayDesign highlighted these key issues:
1. Matching infrastructure to population growth – particularly health services, but also green space, sports facilities and community services.
2. The need for high quality local jobs to match the growth in population.
3. The physical appearance of the town and the impact on its attractiveness as a place to live, work and visit.
4. And overall, the impact all these factors are considered to have on the vibrancy of Liskeard.
A Liskeard Town Council spokesperson said: “Liskeard’s Neighbourhood Development Plan was approved in 2018 and received 91.8 per cent support in the referendum. It identified a number of projects and actions to help improve the town, and many of these have been completed, or are underway. The level of community support for the NDP has been a key factor in delivering these projects.
“Since the NDP, Liskeard has continued to face a range of challenges, including the impact of the Covid pandemic. All towns have needed to evolve and adapt and this seemed a suitable time to understand local priorities and where appropriate ‘refresh’ the NDP objectives.”
The draft Liskeard Town Vision is available to view online with public feedback welcomed until 9am on April 7.