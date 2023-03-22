Residents of Cornwall have been reacting this week to Cornwall Council’s proposed increases to charges at council owned car parks across the county.
Over the past few weeks, Cornwall Council opened a consultation period which announced the newly proposed prices for users of council car parks.
While many expected an increase in price, to allow for upkeep and to remain in line with inflation, no one expected increases as high as this.
One car park in the Cornish Times area, Liskeard Rapsons, has seen an increase of 64.6% on annual permits, as charges rise from £242.98 annually, to £400.
However, this is not the only place which is set to see prices rise, with more than 35 car parks named in the Times area within the Council’s proposal and nearly 200 named across the county, drivers can expect to pay more to park at home or on their travels.
As we see prices rise across a number of industries, from grocery to electricity, it remained unlikely that Cornwall Council among other councils across the country would be able to lower or even maintain the current cost of their services. However, very few would have expected to see an increase of this magnitude, so why is it that proposals for 2023 are so much higher than that which had been seen in 2022?
The details for the Off Street Parking Places Order 2023 explains: ‘Cornwall Council manages 133 chargeable car parks and a further 72 free car parks throughout Cornwall – the largest number of car parks spaces managed by a local authority in the UK. The revenue generated from the fees are invested back into maintaining the car parks, associated infrastructure and our highway and transportation network.”
When we approached Cornwall Council for a comment directly, we were pointed towards a recent release from the council, featuring a comment from Connor Donnithorne, Cornwall Council cabinet portfolio holder for transport, who said: “The impact of carbon emissions on our planet is clear and we all have a role to play in reducing our carbon footprint and considering how we make our journeys if we are to tackle climate change.
“So, we’ve already put initiatives in place to encourage different ways to travel.
“However, we realise that they won’t suit everyone so residents who have no choice other than to regularly use Cornwall Council car parks can benefit from vastly reduced ‘multi use’ tickets bought through the Just Park app.
“There are those that argue that parking should be free. The Council still has to maintain car parks and income from car park charges supports the Council’s wider transport service so without that income, we’d need to find other ways to generate that money.
“There is also the consideration that having unlimited free car parks is not always good for high streets as commuters or people working nearby may park there all day meaning there is no turnover of spaces and shoppers who are determined to travel by car can’t find a space.
“We appreciate that it’s a balancing act and we’re not going to please everyone.”
While it seems as though this hike has been decided in the hope of raising further funds and aiding the environment, residents are worried that this will not only affect their own finances but also the finances of the towns in which they live.
Throughout the document detailing the areas proposed to increase, there is a great number of coastal and tourism-centred car parks named, such as Wherrytown Car Park in Penzance, which will primarily affect those visiting our county on holiday.
However, some car parks are proposed to increase their prices despite being in residential areas, such as Fair Park Close car park on Race Hill in Launceston and the Rapsons car park, in Liskeard, among many others.
These proposals have left residents of the area worried about the future of their towns.
Some have taken to social media to express their concern, and one user from Liskeard wrote: “The only point of car parks in places like Liskeard is to provide a facility for people to use the shops and businesses and those working in them. It is not supposed to be an income stream for the County Council. No customers, No business, No town centre. Run the car parks at cost only!”
While another commented: “It’s a bit of a shame there isn’t any lateral thinking allowed in the public sector. i.e. 1. Make Rapson’s car park, by the skateboard park, free, so people who work in Liskeard can park without filling up the streets around. 2. Make the first hour free, to encourage shoppers to come into town. Net effect, more people working in town, so paying more tax and National Insurance, more businesses opening up, as staff can park and shoppers can visit – more council tax. The slight drop in car park revenue would be well offset by the potential increase in business rates from having more shops, people would be encouraged to come into town to shop, rather than online/out-of-town, so a win-win situation, if only they were allowed to think!”
Residents across the county are fearful that, while this might raise funds for Cornwall Council and help to lower emissions, these increases will encourage people to go elsewhere, either by parking dangerously or simply looking to move to another area where living and working doesn’t incur steep parking charges, thus driving business away from towns.
Local councillors have also been vocal about the issue.
Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard, Nick Craker, said: “I remain concerned with the new car parking zonal policy.
“I am hearing from more and more local businesses, residents and community groups who are unhappy and annoyed by the Council’s punitive parking charges.
“We do need to use our local shops and support them if they are to survive; a fairer parking tariff is one of the levers the Council can pull to help with town centre vitality.
“It remains to be seen if any additional revenue will actually be raised by charging more, and any shortfalls in parking income will have to be found elsewhere in the Council’s budget.
“The Administration have been put on notice that this is not going away and will be watched very closely by many councillors and residents.”
Councillor for Looe, Edwina Hannaford, also said: “We challenge the premise that the charges will drive people to public transport and therefore reduce carbon outputs.
“This assumes there is a comprehensive and convenient public transport network to drive people to.
Misguided
“The notion that increased charges will promote behaviour change is misguided.
“Visitors will just feel disgruntled and “ripped off” and therefore affect the reputation of Looe and Cornwall.
“It’s acknowledged that the car park in peak season is sometimes full. We believe it would be better to establish a park and ride scheme, encouraging people to use what public transport there is rather than just using the blunt tool of raising charges.
“This gives the impression that Cornwall Council is only interested in raising revenue and not serious about tackling congestion in the town and climate change.
“Looe is primarily a family resort. We don’t believe enough weight has been given to the distance visitors and residents will have to walk to access the town and beach, especially for visitors with young children and beach paraphernalia.
“We don’t believe residents without parking at their homes have been given enough consideration.”
With the Council’s consultation period now over, it remains to be seen whether these charges will be implemented and how it will affect our area.