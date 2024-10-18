LOCAL politicians have expressed their concern regarding National Highways’ plans for a notorious A30 blackspot in North Cornwall.
Members of Lewannick Parish Council have vocalised some of their concerns after National Highways presented their plans to improve the safety of a number of spots along the A30.
At the end of September, the organisation presented its plans for six ‘key’ junctions along a stretch of the A30. These included, Trevell junction, Plusha junction, Two Bridges rest area, Blackhill Quarry junction, Highways maintenance depot junction, and the Polyphant northern junction.
Following the presentation, the plans were met with mixed responses, with some residents happy to see change, while others criticised the lack of significant improvement.
When plans were presented to the public at Lewannick Village Hall, the parish council carried out a survey with more than 300 of those attending.
Ninety-eight per cent believed there should be a flyover at Plusha Junction, 79 per cent felt as though closing Two Bridges junction would have a negative impact, and 71 per cent of people had concerns regarding access to the school, shops, Post Office and other businesses in Lewannick and Polyphant.
Following the presentation and survey, the Post approached Lewannick Parish Council for comment regarding plans.
A spokesperson said: “Lewannick Parish Council were delighted with the high turnout at National Highways’ public engagement event, which allowed people to vent their frustrations at the proposed closure of certain crossings. It’s felt National Highways need to concentrate on Plusha and provide a grade separated junction, this would be the safest way to access the A30.”
Cornwall councillor for Altarnun and Stoke Climsland, Adrian Parsons added: “Following on from National Highways’ public awareness session last month, the results from Lewannick Parish council’s survey, conducted on that day have been released.
“It's clear from the overriding public opinion, a majority feel a flyover is the only safe and appropriate solution, to solve the ongoing issues we have along this stretch of A30 from Kennards House to Five Lanes.
“I sincerely hope those involved in this process and National Highways’ representatives take on board the communities views. The current scheme on the table comes with no guarantee that it will improve highways safety, yet we know for sure it will displace more traffic onto our rural road network, to which they seem to have a complete disregard for.
“This situation has gone on for too long now, with our community and emergency services having to deal with the consequences every time there is an accident along the notorious stretch of road. It’s clear what is required to improve safety for all road users and the desire is there to deliver a grade separated junction we just need others to step up.”