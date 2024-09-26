NATIONAL Highways have revealed their plans for some of North Cornwall’s most notorious junctions.
Over the years, several spots along the A30 have become synonymous with fatal and brutal crashes. Today, National Highways have presented their plans for improvements to a number of areas along the road,
The organisation has identified six ‘key’ junctions. These include, Trevell junction, Plusha junction, Two Bridges rest area, Blackhill Quarry junction, Highways maintenance depot junction, and the Polyphant northern junction.
National Highways has said it is looking at a “suite of improvements” at these points to improve road safety for drivers and local communities. Having carried out surveys and investigations to help identify improvement opportunities.
Among proposals are junction layouts, visibility improvements, improvements to traffic signs, road markings and cat’s eyes, and improvements to features such as safety barriers.
With a number of crashes and deaths at these points – Plusha junction most recently taking the life a woman in her 70s based in Launceston – residents are keen to see change, providing a safer driving experience, thus saving lives.
With such a high stakes project, the organisation are hoping that these proposals will make a difference, following a number of previous attempts to do so.
A spokesperson from National Highways explained: “Over many years, National Highways have developed proposals to improve road safety for the A30 around Plusha.
“However, the funding case has never been successful. As we believe doing nothing is not an option, we’ve spent recent months developing options that will be successfully funded.
“Key to this has been information gathering, which allows us to get a full picture of where improvements are needed.”
So far, they have:
- Reviewed 10 years worth of safety data for the route
- Reviewed traffic flows and movement around junctions, both on the A30 and on local side roads
- Assessed junctions, signage, road markings and cat’s eyes, safety barrier and visibility splay and developed plans to improve these locations
- Assessed agricultural vehicle movements to identify improvements which could be made for these types of vehicles
- Assessed pedestrian, cyclist and horse rider movements to identify improvements which could be made for these types of users
- Assessed environmental and cultural heritage improvements which could be incorporated into the scheme
The spokesperson added: “As we’re keen to bring together and utilise local knowledge, advice and experience, we’ve also gathered information, ideas and opinions from stakeholders including your local councillors, parish council members, blue light services and Cornwall Council.”
Now, the organisation hopes that its proposals meet a number of needs as well as improving safety.
One of these includes a reduction in delays along the stretch.
Each of the proposed changes aim to:
- Improve road safety along the A30 – reducing the number, severity and frequency of incidents for the travelling public and local communities
- Improve the experience of driving on the A30
- Reduce delays as a result of a reduction in incidents
- Where required, divert traffic to suitable alternative junctions
- Provide mitigation on local roads where appropriate
What has been proposed?
Trevell Junction
Closure of the crossover at the Trevell junction, which lies adjacent to the Plusha junction. This will prevent drivers U-turning here following changes at the Plusha junction.
Instead, drivers looking to travel eastbound will have to travel along the B3257 to Trevell before arriving at the carriageway junction.
HGV’s aiming to cross the carriageway will be expected to use the slip road at Five Lanes before turning round and rejoining the eastbound carriage.
Plusha junction
Improved slip roads into the Plusha junction to assist exiting and entering the A30.
Fatalities and accidents reportedly occur most frequently when turning right from Plusha to join the eastbound A30. This movement will be banned.
All vehicles looking to cross the carriageway will be expected to use the Five Lanes slip road to turn around and rejoin.
Two Bridges rest area
The right turn from the rest area onto the eastbound A30 will be closed. This will prevent drivers U-turning here following changes at the Plusha junction.
The rest area will have an updated and improved layout.
Blackhill Quarry junction
The crossover at Blackhill Quarry will be partially closed. This will prevent drivers U-turning here following changes at the other junctions.
Drivers will still be able to turn right from the westbound A30, allowing blue light services access to Polyphant.
Drivers looking to join the A30 from Medrow will be expected to do so at the junction further east. Those aiming to head west will join at the same point before using the Kennards House slip to turn round.
Highways maintenance depot junction
The crossover at the depot junction will be partially closed. This will prevent drivers U-turning here following changes at the other junctions.
Drivers will still be able to turn right from the westbound A30 to keep larger vehicles on the main road.
Polyphant northern junction
Improved slip roads at the Polyphant junctions will assist exiting and entering the westbound A30.
The crossover will be closed, so there will be no right turn from the eastbound A30.
The milestone marker will be moved slightly, along with other agricultural enhancements.
Despite calls from residents, plans do not include the creation of a flyover or underpass.
When asked about this, a spokesperson explained: “National Highways has considered a vast range of options to improve road safety. Whilst the perfect solution would be to provide a grade separated (flyover) junction it was determined that the time frame to deliver this would be extensive and mean that the current risks at the junctions would remain.
“Further optioning identified that a combination of improvements to the existing junctions could be made as well as partially closing some crossing movements. For example, you will no longer be able to exit the Plusha junction and turn right to head eastbound on the A30, instead you will turn left and turn around at the Five Lanes existing junction.
“Reduced speed limits were also considered but are not currently proposed to be implemented with this improvement at this time. This is because the proposals made will be more effective and therefore a requirement for speed cameras is not necessarily required.”
However, with these proposals made, National Highways has stated that it plans to start work in the financial year 2025/26 subject to funding.
Adding: “Should funding become an issue we will review interim proposals so that we can make the junction safe.”
The full scheme is estimated to cost £4.6-million if delivered in 2025/26.
National Highways have also expressed that work is not set to begin until after the government has announced the next road investment period, meaning it will have a clearer idea of what funding is available. Though, this should come before the start of the 2025/26 financial year.