Cornwall and Devon’s reservoir levels are beginning to recover however, levels remain low compared to previous years, say South West Water.
Water levels in reservoirs in Devon and Cornwall remain below 80% despite periods of rainfall across the county in the last few months.
As of June 4, reservoirs which provide for those in the South West sat at just under 90,000 MI. While Wimbleball sits at 97% full, both Colliford and Roadford remain at 69%, leaving reserves far below where they are expected.
Due to these low levels, both Devon and Cornwall remain under restrictions of a hosepipe ban. South West Water explain: “Our water resources across the region remain under pressure and it’s our job to protect them. That’s why we’re taking this necessary action to safeguard supplies for the future.
“A hosepipe ban (also known as a Temporary Use Ban) is in place for household customers in the Colliford and Roadford supply areas in Cornwall and parts of Devon.”
With the ban in place, residents are unable to use their hosepipe for a number of activities. These include:
- Watering a garden (this includes allotments)
- Cleaning a private motor-vehicle (this includes taxis)
- Watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises
- Cleaning a private leisure boat Filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (some exceptions below)
- Drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use (this includes hot tubs)
- Filling or maintaining a domestic pond (unless it has fish in it)
- Filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (unless its purpose is to keep fish healthy)
- Cleaning walls, or windows, of domestic premises
- Cleaning paths or patiosCleaning other artificial outdoor surfaces