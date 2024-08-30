BEES that have found themselves in unwanted situations in Cornwall are being rehomed near the sea.
The insects have given new homes thanks to china clay giant Imerys and a bee expert.
Molly Earl, from Bees Off, approached Imerys to see if the company had any unused land that could accommodate the rescued bees.
Bees Off specialises in safely removing bees from unwanted situations and rehoming them so they can thrive.
Imerys has provided a quiet area at Par Docks where 15 hives have been located for rehomed bee colonies.
Rehoming the colonies ensures the safety and well-being of the insects, whilst promoting biodiversity at the bees’ new home.
Tim Cutlan, manager at Imerys in Par, said: “Molly got in touch with Imerys to ask if we could donate some land to house her rescued bees. We identified an area at Par Docks large enough for 15 hives.
“Now they are safely in place, Molly and her fellow helper visit and tend to the bees once per week.”
Imerys day captain Neil Parsons, who has visited the hives, said: “I have never been this close to any beehive – let alone 15 – in my life!
“I put a great deal of trust in Molly and the suit – I triple checked to make sure it was sealed correctly.
“It was a fabulous experience to have bees flying around us as we inspected their hives.
“What a great learning experience to see how organised they are with different roles. They all work in co-operation with each other for the good of the hive – we could learn a few lessons from the bees!”
Bees Off promotes sustainable beekeeping practices, helps to educate the community about the importance of bees and their role in the environment, and offers full removal, rehoming and repair packages for properties.
Other bees, nicknamed Imer-bees, are already in place at Imerys sites in Treviscoe and near Bugle. Last year staff at Rocks, just outside Bugle, received honey from their own bees.
Imerys says that more of Molly’s rescued bees are due to join other sites, hopefully this year.