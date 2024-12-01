Replacement bus times have been released for the planned improvement works beginning Monday, December 2, which will impact all rail services from Plymouth to Liskeard and back.
The rail improvement works in the Devonport area of Plymouth are planned to last for five days.
Passengers are asked to have ‘a certain amount of realistic expectations’, a spokesperson for GWR said, with journeys divided between express and stopping services.
Schoolchildren travelling to and back from Plymouth will be impacted by the disruption with their services departing earlier than the normal train times in the morning. The buses will terminate in Plymouth at the train station.
He added: “Depending on what station the students use to go to school, they can check all that in any Journey Planner application they use.”
Replacement buses are planned between Plymouth and St Austell (non-stop), Plymouth and Liskeard (stopping at all stations, except Menheniot), and Liskeard and Menheniot. GWR advises passengers to use the express bus service for connections between St Austell and Penzance.
Passengers will be also able to use their rail ticket on the number 11 GoAhead Citybus bus between Plymouth and Liskeard with stops at Saltash, Landrake, Tideford and Liskeard.
Buses from Saltash will depart from the bus stop situated at the bottom of Fore Street. GWR asks passengers to check their travel arrangements online or via the app on the day.
Network Rail’s lead portfolio manager, Mark Morrison, added: “We’re grateful for people’s patience during this period, while we work on the railway. Passengers are advised to check before travelling as alternative transport will be available.
“It’s vital that these renewals and repairs are completed as they’re essential maintenance to ensure the continued safe and reliable running of train services for years to come.”