THE return of Looe Police Station’s front desk will be a positive step for both community and constabulary, says a local councillor.
The public facing part of the station is due to open by April 2024 as part of a £1.5-million scheme to reverse closures which took place in the wake of the 2009 financial crisis.
Over the next two years, Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez says she intends to reopen a further four enquiry offices in locations yet to be decided, which will bring the number of public-facing police desks in Devon and Cornwall up from nine in 2020 to 26.
“I know our communities have been crying out to have police stations reopened. They want to know the police are on their side,” said Commissioner Hernandez.
“They’re paying more in their council tax since I took office and while we’ve got record numbers of police officers, they still can’t feel and touch them in their communities.
“So having a front desk where you can report crime, give intelligence to the police and ask for help is the right thing to do.”
Ms Hernandez added that it would be especially helpful to have public facing offices in tourism destinations, given that crime rises by around 10% in the region over the summer holiday period.
The Commissioner met with the local policing team who welcomed the move to open their front desk this financial year.
David Ratcliff, sector inspector for Liskeard, said: “After speaking to various members of the public, especially in the Looe area, I know they’re very positive because they’ve got an option to speak to us rather than just ringing, emailing and texting.
“Now they can come to speak to an officer at the station, and we’ve got someone who can deal with some of their issues and record crime if need be.”
Cornwall Councillor Armand Toms also hailed the move as a great benefit to the residents of Looe and the surrounding area.
He said: “It’s giving the capability for people to come in and report things that they probably otherwise wouldn’t have done.
“It’s the front face of the police service in the community. It not only helps the community to report issues, it helps the police to understand what’s going on in the community.”
After visiting Looe, the Commissioner stopped off at Devonport Police Station where renovation work was underway to create the new front desk.
Luke Pollard, MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport, spoke of how important access to community policing is in the wake of the mass shooting in Keyham in 2021.
He said: “After the tragedy we’ve had here, I really wanted to make sure that Devonport was on the list of front desks to be reopened, that people were able to have a better relationship with the police, and to be able to report crime in person.
“I think it is a really important part of building bridges in Plymouth.”
The Office for Devon and Cornwall’s Police Crime Commissioner says that in the first six months since front desks reopened in Tiverton, Newton Abbot, Truro, Penzance, Bude and Falmouth, more than 2,500 people have used the service.
Members of the public visiting the reopened offices will be able to report crime, and obtain advice on crime prevention and victim services.
For information on public enquiry offices open in your area, visit www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/police-enquiry-office