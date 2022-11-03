Remembrance Services around the community

Thursday 10th November 2022 12:00 pm
Gill Bower and Sam Rayner have been painting the bus stop in St Dominick for a few years for Remembrance on behalf St Dominick Parish Council
Linkinhorne/Rilla Mill

ALL are welcome to join representatives of the Parish Council and Year 6 pupils from Upton Cross School at a short service of Remembrance on Friday, November 11.

The service will be held at the Linkinhorne War Memorial, Upton Cross at 11am.

South Hill

A SERVICE of Remembrance will take place in South Hill on Saturday, November 12, from 2pm.

The Parish Council will lay a wreath and members have agreed to make a donation to the RBL Poppy Appeal.

Stoke Climsland

ST MELOR’S Parish Church will be the venue for a joint Service of Remembrance for churches in the Callington Cluster on Sunday, November 13, from 10.45-11.45am.

Menheniot

HANDMade poppies are being crochet, knitted and created from felt ahead of Remembrance Day in Menheniot.

The flowers will be used to decorate the Lych Gate and Village Green. Meanwhile, cakes and bakes will be on sale at the Coffee Shop in the Old School tomorrow (Thursday, November 3) in aid of Menheniot’s Poppy Appeal.

Residents are invited to gather at 10.30am on Sunday, November 13, for the Remembrance Parade which will make its way to the War Memorial at 10.45am.

Wreath laying and a two-minute silence will be followed by a service in St Lalluwy’s Church.

Dobwalls

A REMEMBRANCE Service for the parish of Dobwalls will be held in Dobwalls United Church on November 13 at 3pm.

This to be followed by wreath laying at the War Memorial at 3.45pm.

Duloe

YOUNGSTERS from Duloe Primary School will be taking part in a Remembrance Service at St Cubys Church in the village on Friday, November 11, from 2.30pm.

Polperro

POLPERRO’S Remembrance Service will be held at the War Memorial / Rowett Institute on The Coombe on Sunday, November 13, from 10.45am.

Tideford

TIDEFORD will hold its Act of Remembrance on Sunday, November 13, from 10.45 am.

Delabole

AN ACT of Remembrance will take place at 11am on Friday, November 11, at the War Memorial. A two-minute silence and wreath laying will also take place at the Memorial at 2.30pm on Remembrance Sunday, followed by a Sunday service at St John’s Church.

