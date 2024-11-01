A CAPACITY audience for Liskeard’s Remembrance Concert has helped raise almost £900 for the 2024 Poppy Appeal.
The event organised by the town’s Royal British Legion (RBL) included entertainment from Liskeard Silver Band and the town’s Community Choir.
“A big thank you to has to go to the RBL committee with a special mention to Trevor Newbury, Chrissy Henwood, Gwyneth McLoughlin, and Sarah Treeby, Teresa Conway, Heather Allan, and Kevin Grant,” said Liskeard mayor Christina Whitty.
“The public hall was full to capacity, and it was a fantastic start to this year's Poppy Appeal. A huge thank you to Liskeard Silver Band Liskeard Community choir for excellent performances.”