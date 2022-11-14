Remembrance celebrations in Upton Cross and Linkinhorne
Lt Cdr Penelope Thompson addressing the pupils of Upton Cross Ace Academy following the wreath laying
Subscribe newsletter
On Friday, November 11, a service took place at the Linkinhorne Parish War Memorial at Upton Cross conducted by Licensed Lay Minister, Andrew Doney.
The names of those who lost their lives in WWI were read out by Kate Crawshaw who organises the parish collection for the British Legion by volunteers, and those in WWII by her husband Richard Crawshaw. The minutes silence was observed by the gathering of parishioners and some of the pupils of Upton Cross Ace Academy with their teacher Mr Tom Clack.
A poem was read by pupils, Lilly and Ollie and wreaths were laid by other pupils on behalf of the Academy, including one made by the pupils themselves. Also wreaths were laid by Christine Hordley on behalf of the parish council and Emily Mays on behalf of the local Funeral Directors, F D Hall & Son.
Following the wreath laying Lt Cdr Penelope Thompson addressed the children on the importance of remembering not just those who fought and died in the two world wars, but also those involved in all the conflicts since those days. She stressed the hope that future differences could be solved by negotiations and talks, rather than more wars.
Remembrance Sunday
A bell was then tolled before the service by George Drew on Sunday, November 13, and led by Licensed Lay Minister, Brian Norris with a good congregation attending including members and leaders from the 1st Linkinhorne Scout Group.
Their flags were paraded to the chancel and accepted there by Scout Chaplain Mr Doney.
The Scout leaders present were Mark Mays, Richard Doney, Cheryl Piper, Jane Gilbert, Gareth Haimes and Clare Harris. Unit helpers were Adam Marks Saberton, Mark Turner and Sarah Doney.
Flag bearers Arthur Haimes supported by Colour Party Fern Mahady and Mason Gisby (Beavers); Tommy Brenton with Colour Party Dougie and Oliver Williams (Cubs); Polly Gilbert and Colour Party Flora Marks Saberton and Willow Coppertone (Scouts); Hope Parkinson with Colour Party Phoebe Copplestone and Owen Kingsley; Max Mays carried the Union Flag and Brandon Hosband carried the St Pirans flag.
During the service the Scout wreath was laid by Heidi Meynell.
Names from WWI and WWII were read by Peter Sharp, the Commitment by Kim Howat, a reading was given by Richard Doney, prayers were led by Roger Webster and the sermon delivered by Licensed Lay Minister, Roy Cooper. Organist was Mark Smith and the offertory was taken by Mark Harris, Judy Cooper and Roger Webster.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |