Remembering the Queen’s visit to Landulph in 1962
IN a time of mourning we look back on one of the Queen’s many visits to the local area.
The Queen and Prince Philip visited Landulph on the July 25 1962.
This was part of a three-day tour of the West Country, the Royal Train rolled into Saltash Station on the morning of the July 25 to be greeted by local dignitaries. From here the Royal party were taken by car on a tour of Duchy of Cornwall Farms and Estates.
The Queen visited Landulph Farm, the Home of Mr & Mrs Kellock Roberts and met the 22 tenants of the Manor of Landulph. The farm was principally devoted to dairying with a herd of 30 Friesian and South Devon’s along with 50 breeding ewes and 700 hens. The Queen was particularly interested in the cattle as Mr Roberts could tell them all apart by their faces. She commented that she was also able to do this with their own cattle although her husband, Prince Philip, could not. They were also shown the modern milking parlour, which was one of the first of its type to be introduced to Cornwall in 1960.
In the farmhouse kitchen Mrs Eileen Roberts proudly pointed out her new sink unit, to which the Queen asked “where’s the washing machine?” and laughed when Mrs Roberts replied “I’m it!”
At Landulph Church the bells were ringing out to welcome the Royal Guests who were met by Rev G Lummis, Church Wardens Mr F Hosking and Mr W Blatchford and Mr H Clark Captain of the Ringers.
At the Church were also the Choir, Parochial Church Council and children from Landulph School. The Rev Lummis pointed out features of the Church which were of historical interest and Prince Philip was very interested in the Paleolgus Memorial and its connection to the Byzantine Emperors.
Amongst the bell ringers the Queen had a special word with Mr George Searle, whom she noticed was wearing the Coronation Medal.
After signing the Church Visitors book the Royal Party left Landulph to continue their tour and heading for farms at Smeaton & Leigh, Pillaton.
The visitors book with the Queen’s signature is now held in the county record office.
