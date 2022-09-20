Remembering the Queen’s visit to Landulph in 1962

The Queen visited Landulph Farm, the Home of Mr & Mrs Kellock Roberts and met the 22 tenants of the Manor of Landulph. The farm was principally devoted to dairying with a herd of 30 Friesian and South Devon’s along with 50 breeding ewes and 700 hens. The Queen was particularly interested in the cattle as Mr Roberts could tell them all apart by their faces. She commented that she was also able to do this with their own cattle although her husband, Prince Philip, could not. They were also shown the modern milking parlour, which was one of the first of its type to be introduced to Cornwall in 1960.