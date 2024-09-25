A sea shanty and a book have been written about a shipwrecked sailor whose remains were discovered on the Cornish coast.
Bury My Bones, written by Cornish musician Toby Lobb (Fisherman’s Friends, Loveridge), and Give Him a Little Earth, written by local author Gareth Rees, will be performed at a series of events to raise money for a headstone to mark the sailor’s final resting place.
In November 2022, skeletal remains were found on a cliff above Newtrain Bay, Trevone, following a storm. Radiocarbon dating indicate the remains most likely date from the 18th century, and analysis of the bones and distinctive wear on his teeth, believed to have been caused by biting rope, give strong evidence to suggest he was a sailor.
Following agreement with Padstow Town Council, the remains are due to be reinterred at Padstow Cemetery next year.
In order to mark the specially curated grave, which will also be used for further storm-washed remains as and when they are discovered within the parish, Cornwall Council has commissioned a local artist to carve a bespoke headstone in tribute to all those lost at sea.
Cornwall Council, Cornwall Heritage Trust and Cornwall National Landscape Team have organised a series of fundraising events, including sea-shanty and storytelling evenings, a talk by the archaeologist who excavated the remains and a children’s activity workshop to fund the headstone.
Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder for environment and climate change at Cornwall Council, said: “This man’s story has really captured the hearts and minds of the local community and I’m delighted that there will be a fitting memorial for his final resting place.
“I’d like to thank everyone who has helped organise these events which help bring this man’s story to life.”
Tickets for the events, held between October 10 and 12 must be pre-booked. Any additional funds raised will be donated to Padstow RNLI.
The events include an archaeological talk about the remains found, a book launch and question and answer session, a children’s discovery club and a storytelling and sea-shanty evening.