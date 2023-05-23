With implants, surgeons are able to keep the skin and external features. It can be a good option for many women. But while one of Bernie’s implants settled, the other just would not heal well, and after weeks of varying attempts to save it, the implant had to be removed due to sepsis. A silicon pouch, designed to be filled with saline and pumped to fill the space, was plan B. However, with chemotherapy set to start, she needed to be as healthy as possible, and the left side needed to heal. Bernie was left “with the skin there but nothing in it”, just as the country went into lockdown. The ‘expander’ was finally inserted in August 2020. Then there were more trips to Derriford to have it pumped up gradually.