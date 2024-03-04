The Yangtze Pirates were wonderfully rumbustious and noisy, and The Ensemble sing and dance their way through flawlessly. With over eleven songs and dances to accompany, the five- piece band, The Peking Pluckers were kept busy and did an excellent job. Steve Jefferies’s adaptation of the songs and Sally Daulton’s clever choreography both worked well, and Lauren Crabb deserves a special mention for combining her role as Sinbad with playing keyboards in the band. A shout out too for Katy Lewis-Tuxford whose strong vocals enrich the singing.