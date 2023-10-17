RELAYERS who walked around the clock in Liskeard have raised more than £43,000 for Cancer Research UK.
With this year’s total now officially added up and in the bank, the local committee is encouraging everyone to wear pink on November 5 and come along to help launch the 2024 Relay for Life.
The annual 24-hour Relay event in May at the rugby field is the main focus, but the fundraising effort by local teams goes on all year round. From craft stalls to cake sales, sponsored sports and quiz nights, there’s a programme of activities taking place pretty much every month.
Now, the Cancer Research Liskeard committee are looking forward to a new year, as chairman Carrie Richards explains: “We have now completed this year’s fundraising and we have raised an amazing £43,686. We would like to thank everyone who helped us achieve this.
“Liskeard Relay for Life 2024 will be launching on Sunday November 5 at 11am at Siblyback Lake. Everyone is welcome to come and show their support for Cancer Research UK whilst wearing pink and walking around the lake. Entry is free but donations for taking part are gratefully received.
“The Relay committee will be on hand to answer any questions that people may have about getting involved. There will also be chance to buy Cancer Research Christmas cards and various other merchandise and a tombola stall. We look forward to seeing you there!”