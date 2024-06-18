AS WE edge closer to July 4, politicians will be aiming to encourage our vote in the general election, hoping to secure a place in the House of Commons for the upcoming term.
Meanwhile, residents will be pondering their choices ahead of ultimately signing a cross on their ballot next to their preferred candidate.
However, with so many ways to vote, here is everything you need to know ahead of July 4’s general election.
Voting Registration Deadlines
In order to have your say on the big day, whether voting by proxy, post or in person, you need to be registered to vote.
You can register to vote via the government website - www.gov.uk/register-to-vote - in order to be eligible to vote on July 4, you must be registered by 11.59pm on June 18.
If you intend to vote by post, you must apply for a postal vote by 5pm on June 19. You can do so here: www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote
You can also vote by proxy, and applications need to be completed by 5pm, six working days before election day in England, Scotland or Wales (June 26).
Should something out of the ordinary occur, emergency proxy votes are also available.
If the proxy vote deadline has passed you may be able to apply for an emergency proxy vote if any of the following apply:
- you cannot vote in person because of a medical emergency or disability
- you cannot vote in person because of your employment
- the photo ID you were planning on using to vote has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed
- you’ve not yet received a new or replacement photo ID you’ve ordered
Photo ID
In order to cast your vote in the election, you will need to bring an accepted form of photo ID with you to the polling station.
Accepted forms of ID include:
- a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
- a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- a UK passport
- a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
- a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
- a Blue Badge
- a biometric residence permit (BRP)
- a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
- a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
- a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
- a Voter Authority Certificate
- an Anonymous Elector’s Document
You can also use:
- an older person’s bus pass
- a disabled person’s bus pass
- an Oyster 60+ card
- a Freedom Pass
- a Scottish National Entitlement Card (NEC)
- a 60 and Over Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- a Disabled Person’s Welsh Concessionary Travel Card
- a Northern Ireland concessionary travel pass
Should you be voting by proxy for someone you’ll need to take your own ID when you go to vote on their behalf. You do not need to take theirs.