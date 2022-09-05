Regatta a huge success despite wind and rain
Subscribe newsletter
Despite wind, rain and many challenges for the committee, Saltash regatta this year was a roaring success.
Some of the weekends highlights were the cardboard boat race and the paint party, with the new paddle board relay gaining popularity. This year the Royal Navy won the boat race, the Admiral was the judge who observed from a boat on the Tamar.
Karen Lilley, committee member, said: “The committee wish to say a huge thank you to everyone who came out to support the event and danced in the rain to some great bands. The Regatta would not be a possibility without the financial support we get from our sponsors, including Saltash Town Council, Cornwall Council and Cornwall Community Foundation.
“Local businesses kindly offer donations, with Waterways Drainage being a key partner in the event.
“Redeemer Church Saltash are invaluable, they organise the races, amongst many other things. The Regatta is a fabulous example of community work, with everyone pulling together under the watchful eye of Diverse events and Karen Lilley, Chair of Regatta.
“Thanks, again to everyone; our musicians, stall holders, sponsors, partners and volunteers. We could not do this without you all.”
The regatta plans to return next year in 2023.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |