A LOCAL town council has officially opened its newly refurbished tennis courts ahead of the summer months.
The park tennis courts in Torpoint received £60,000 funding for its renovation work from DCMS within the UK government, LTA Tennis Foundation, Torpoint Town Council and from local donations.
The courts located in Thanckes Park were officially opened during a ceremony which was attended by the mayor of Torpoint, Cllr Gary Davis, MP Sheryll Murray and local representatives.
At the event, local residents were given an opportunity to pick up a rackets and head to the court to try them out for the first time.
The courts have undergone extensive work including resurfacing, repainting, the installation of new nets and a gate system.
The tennis courts are now available to book via the LTA website. The price of using the courts is an annual pass (£35 per household per annum with no further charge) or a one off of price of £6 to book a court.