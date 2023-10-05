Real Ideas, the group behind the libraries return, has worked in partnership with Cornwall Council. Liskeard Library will provide access to the library service for all, with a range of activities and new opportunities to engage with digital technology. The much loved Passmore Edwards library, built in 1898, has undergone a £1.5-million renovation to create a contemporary space fit for the 21st century. Wherever possible, the original features of the celebrated Passmore Edwards building have been restored, alongside changes to create larger, more accessible spaces inside and outside, through a new courtyard and deck. Liskeard Library has been funded by the Shared Prosperity Fund as well as the Architectural Heritage Fund and G7 with Cornwall Council.